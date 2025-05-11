The pro wrestling world continues to react to the passing of hardcore legend Sabu.

As noted, pro wrestling legend Sabu has died at age 60.

In addition to AEW issuing a statement on passing of hardcore wrestling legend Sabu, many more from the pro wrestling community have shared their reactions on social media as well.

Featured below are reactions on X to the news of Sabu’s untimely passing from the likes of Rob Van Dam, Matt Cardona, Francine, The Blue Meanie, CW Anderson, Brett Lauderdale, Fuego Del Sol, John Thorne, and The Sandman’s podcast account:

☝🏼 — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 11, 2025

RIP SABU A true fucking legend! pic.twitter.com/DV3nWrI0C5 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 11, 2025

My heart is broken. 💔 Rest in peace to my friend Sabu. I love you always. — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) May 11, 2025

Rest In Peace Sabu….

Thank you, I love you, I'll miss you…I'm totally devastated. pic.twitter.com/LXtv2upOP6 — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) May 11, 2025

Lost another ECW brother today. Rest in Power Sabu. Always an honor to have shared the ring with you. 💔 pic.twitter.com/vefYe8XG4G — CW Anderson (@ECWAnderson) May 11, 2025

A pioneer, a rebel, and an outsider. Too extreme for the mainstream. Captured the imagination of multiple generations & inspired too many to count. Without a doubt, one of the most influential wrestlers of *all* time. Thank you for everything, and god bless you Sabu. pic.twitter.com/jnqGQxbIvy — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) May 11, 2025

Only photo I ever got with the legend was blurry, but the memories and moments will live in my mind clear as day forever. RIP Sabu pic.twitter.com/lV4bDBbViV — KJ Orso FKA Fuego Del Sol (@KJOrso) May 11, 2025