PRODUCE Wrestling promoter Adam Abdalla is speaking out following the removal of two WWE ID talents from the promotion’s upcoming July 16 event, accusing WWE of misleading wrestlers about what the Independent Development program would actually entail.

On Wednesday, PRODUCE announced that Marcus Mathers and Chazz “Starboy” Hall had both been pulled from the Jersey City, New Jersey event due to WWE obligations. The promotion also revealed that any wrestler who cancels a booking for PRODUCE in favor of “another independent contractor gig that isn’t a full time contract” will no longer receive future bookings with the company.

The announcement sparked debate on social media, with some fans criticizing PRODUCE’s handling of the situation. In response, Abdalla issued a statement explaining that his frustration was directed at the system rather than the wrestlers themselves.

“Just a note on yesterday: The point of my announcements was not to name and shame talent,” Abdalla wrote. “It was to highlight the fact they were promised the equivalent of a grant program and were conned into doing scabwork. This should be widely understood.

“PRODUCE exists to serve our fanbase, but as an idea, also as an institutional critique that shines a light on practices that are designed to devalue the talent. I’ll take 1000 bullets personally if it brings sunlight to things that will make folks think twice about screwing talent or the fans. This will always be the tone. If you want passive viewing, youve got plenty of options.”

WWE launched the WWE ID (Independent Development) program in 2024 as a way to provide selected independent wrestlers with resources and opportunities while establishing a developmental pathway that could eventually lead to NXT.

The scheduling conflict also drew comments from Game Changer Wrestling promoter Brett Lauderdale, who responded to a fan suggesting Mathers and Hall were removed because PRODUCE has ties to AEW. Lauderdale stated that WWE has Evolve tapings scheduled for July 17 and July 18, with WWE requiring its ID talent to report to Florida by July 16.

PRODUCE, however, questioned the reasoning behind requiring talent to arrive a full day before the scheduled tapings, particularly when they already had independent bookings in place.

“Why would you be required to cancel bookings 24 hours before tapings that are a 2 hour and 30 minute flight away? If youre on RAW, you arrive the same day,” PRODUCE wrote. “We were given no logic or explanation. Mandatory PC training? Pretaped promos? Those don’t justify f***ing the fans.”

If you cancel an existing booking with PRODUCE for another independent contractor gig that isn't a full time contract, all future bookings will be terminated. — PRODUCE by Orange Crush (@PRODUCENYC) July 1, 2026

Just a note on yesterday: The point of my announcements was not to name and shame talent. It was to highlight the fact they were promised the equivalent of a grant program and were conned into doing scabwork. This should be widely understood. PRODUCE exists to serve our… — ORANGE CRUSH (@orangecrushart) July 2, 2026