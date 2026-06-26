Attention please!

Class is in session.

On Friday, it was officially announced that PRODUCE Wrestling has partnered with former WWE Superstar Andre Chance (Andre Chase) and Chance U.

The announcement was made with a statement and a video released via social media.

The statement reads as follows:

We’re excited to announce an innovative new partnership with Andre Chance, Founder of

Chance U. Chance U is designed to provide independent wrestlers a clear pathway to a potential career, in and out of wrestling. A balanced future awaits as you work with Andre to get your Associate’s degree while on the road. For inquiries about signing up for Chance U, use the code producechance and order our Season Pass on MyAEW.com, where you can find all of our campus announcements. Now, please quiet down and direct your attention to the video.

– OC

Watch the video announcement below.