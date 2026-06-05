MyAEW is the new home for PRODUCE Wrestling.

The following press release was issued to make the announcement:

PRODUCE Wrestling Announces Pay-Per-View Distribution Deal with MyAEW

PRODUCE’s Full Summer Series to Stream Live Globally via MyAEW.com and the MyAEW App

(NEW YORK, NY — June 5, 2026) — PRODUCE Wrestling, the new wrestling and live entertainment company founded by creative director, curator, and independent wrestling entrepreneur Adam Abdalla, today announces a pay-per-view distribution partnership with MyAEW, the global streaming platform powered by Kiswe and All Elite Wrestling. Beginning with PRODUCE’s debut event, Volume 1 — The Octopus at Pioneer Works on June 29th at 8PM, featuring a live musical performance from New York City grindhouse auteur Abel Ferrara, fans worldwide will be able to purchase and stream all upcoming PRODUCE events live via MyAEW.com and on the MyAEW app.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for independent wrestling, bringing PRODUCE’s talent-first, curator-driven model to a global audience through one of the sport’s most expansive digital platforms. Each individual supercard will be available for $14.95 or fans can purchase all six for a $50 season pass.

“We’re honored to bring PRODUCE PPVs to MyAEW. Like Tony Khan, we believe in the artistic spirit of professional wrestlers. I couldn’t think of a better partner to share our unique vision for the sport with the best fans in the world,” said Adam Abdalla, Founder & Creative Director of PRODUCE.

In a first for professional wrestling, each edition of PRODUCE is co-produced by an active professional wrestler, who co-headlines and helps shape the undercard — integrating original music, art, and film alongside world-class in-ring competition.

The MyAEW platform, launched earlier this year in partnership with Kiswe, delivers live and on-demand access to wrestling events globally, with flexible regional pricing and a growing international subscriber base. Future PRODUCE events — including editions co-produced by Lee Moriarty and Rocky Romero — will continue to be distributed through the platform as part of a broader streaming strategy.

PRODUCE EVENT SCHEDULE:

PRODUCE: Volume 1 — The Octopus

Monday, June 29 | Pioneer Works, Brooklyn, NY

Volume 1 — The Octopus features SUPERFIGHT, a headlining match between former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham and Japanese technician Fuminori Abe. Legendary New York filmmaker Abel Ferrara — whose films include Bad Lieutenant, Ms. 45, and The Addiction — will perform live, marking his first appearance at a professional wrestling event. The event also features appearances by AEW Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Zack Sabre Jr., Joey Janela, Effy, Mance Warner, Steph de Lander, “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams, LaBron Kozone, Mad Dog Connelly, Amazing Red, and more. Tickets available here.

PRODUCE: Volume 2 — TAIGASTYLE

Thursday, July 16 | White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, NJ

Volume 2 — TAIGASTYLE is co-produced by Lee Moriarty, AEW and ROH star and the longest-reigning ROH Pure Champion in the title’s history. This show will see Lee Moriarty take on Jonathan Gresham in a SUPERFIGHT, as well as bouts including Mad Dog Connelly vs. Mance Warner, Joey Janela vs. Darian Bengston, and EFFY vs. Fred Rosser in an historic encounter. Moriarty is also a working visual artist — and one of the first artists Adam Abdalla represented, with a work acquired by Pérez Art Museum Miami for its permanent collection in 2025. In 2027, Moriarty will be featured in the first exhibition in a major museum about the cross section of contemporary art and wrestling, HOUSE SHOW at the MFA St. Petersburg, curated by Abdalla & Contemporary Curator Katherine Pill. Tickets available here.

PRODUCE presents PRODUIT — An Afternoon Special

Sunday, July 26 | IWS L’Enter, Montreal, QC

PRODUCE makes its international debut on Sunday, July 26 at IWS L’Enter in Montreal, Quebec. Canadian talent such as Super Smash Brothers (Evil Uno & Stuy Grayson), The Green Phantom, and Fresh Air (Junior Benito & Maccrae Martin) will take on PRODUCE’s best. Tickets available here.

PRODUCE: Volume 3 — Azúcar

Monday, August 3 | Pioneer Works, Brooklyn, NY

Volume 3 — Azúcar is curated by Rocky Romero — a three-promotion star holding active contracts with AEW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling, and one of the most influential figures in professional wrestling today. The card features Mistico vs. Rocky Romero; former UFC World Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett vs. hardcore music legend Andy Williams; and the first-ever 30-man Royal Ranbo, with the winner crowned King of New York. Tickets available here.

PRODUCE, Segunda Caida & ACTION present DEAN: Sunday School

Sunday, September 13 | White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, NJ

In partnership with Segunda Caida and ACTION Wrestling, PRODUCE presents DEAN: Sunday School at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey. Tickets available here.

PRODUCE: Volume 4 — Janelasus Rex!

Sunday, September 13 | White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, NJ

Volume 4 — Janelasus Rex! takes place Sunday, September 13 at 7 PM ET at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey — making it a double-header event day. The event is co-produced by Joey Janela and Megan Bayne.