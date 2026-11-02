Produce Wrestling is preparing to take a temporary break from operations just months after launching.

The independent wrestling promotion, which debuted in 2026 and secured a pay-per-view distribution agreement through MyAEW, has announced plans to go on hiatus following its scheduled November 14 and 15 events.

Promotion owner Adam Abdalla confirmed the news in a statement released on Monday, November 2, explaining that a family medical situation was the primary factor behind the decision. Financial considerations also played a role in the move.

As a result, several upcoming Produce Wrestling events are being postponed until 2027, with the company targeting February for its return. The current plan calls for a comeback event in Los Angeles.

Abdalla described the decision as a difficult but necessary one, emphasizing that taking time away is the most responsible course of action under the circumstances.

Despite the setback, Abdalla remains committed to the promotion’s future and intends to bring in new partners as part of its planned relaunch next year. He expressed optimism that Produce Wrestling will emerge from the hiatus in a stronger position.

The following statement was released regarding the situation:

PRODUCE Wrestling will be postponing upcoming tour dates to 2027.

This was a difficult decision to make, but after taking a hard look at rising travel costs, advances, uncertainty in the live event market, in combination with our primary concern, unexpected personal family medical circumstances, the most prudent decision is to reset and move forward in 2027 with new partners and intention to ensure the long term health of the project.

In the meantime, we will be working with our team of creatives and promotional partners on content releases, collaborative shows, and opportunities for PRODUCE fighters.

We’ll still be moving forward with our partner shows on November 14th in Kingston, NY – PRODUCE x Assembly & November 15th in Brooklyn – Lucha Fresca.

Tickets for New York, Florida and Montreal will be refunded.

We will return to The Vermont in Los Angeles on February 25th, with PRODUCE: Most Wanted

Thank you for your support and understanding.

Please contact MyAEW customer support with questions related to PRODUCE S2 purchases and refund process.

We love you. We will return stronger.