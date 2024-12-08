The following producers worked the following matches at the WWE NXT Deadline 2024 premium live event on December 7 in Minneapolis, MN.

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge was produced by Matt Bloom



* NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker was produced by Fit Finlay



* NXT Tag Titles: Fraxiom vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Height was produced by Steve Corino



* NXT Title: Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland was produced by Terry Taylor



* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge was produced by Johnny Moss

For those interested, check out our complete WWE NXT Deadline 2024 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)