The following producers worked the following WWE Raw matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show on Friday, December 16, 2024:

WWE RAW PRODUCERS (12/16/2024) * WWE Main Event: Dante Chen vs. Josh Briggs: Kenny Dykstra

* WWE Main Event: Dion Lennox vs. Wes Lee: Adam Pearce

* WWE Main Event: Dragon Lee vs. Pete Dunne

* WWE Speed: Natalya vs. B-Fab: Molly Holly

* CM Punk promo: Abyss

* Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Jamie Noble

* Kayden Carter vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez: Petey Williams

* War Raiders vs. Judgment Day: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

(H/T: Fightful Select)