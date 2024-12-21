The following producers worked the following WWE Raw matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show on Friday, December 16, 2024:
WWE RAW PRODUCERS (12/16/2024)* WWE Main Event: Dante Chen vs. Josh Briggs: Kenny Dykstra
* WWE Main Event: Dion Lennox vs. Wes Lee: Adam Pearce
* WWE Main Event: Dragon Lee vs. Pete Dunne
* WWE Speed: Natalya vs. B-Fab: Molly Holly
* CM Punk promo: Abyss
* Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Jamie Noble
* Kayden Carter vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez: Petey Williams
* War Raiders vs. Judgment Day: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode
