The following producers worked the following WWE Raw matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show on Monday, December 23, 2024:
WWE RAW PRODUCERS (12/23/2024)* Drew McIntyre promo was produced by Abyss
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament: IYO Sky vs. Natalya vs. Alba Fyre was produced by Jason Jordan
* Akira Tozawa vs. Chad Gable was produced by Jamie Noble & Molly Holly
* Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio was produced by Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode
* Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz was produced by Kenny Dykstra
* Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre was produced by Abyss
