The following producers worked the following WWE Raw matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show on Monday, December 23, 2024:

WWE RAW PRODUCERS (12/23/2024) * Drew McIntyre promo was produced by Abyss

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament: IYO Sky vs. Natalya vs. Alba Fyre was produced by Jason Jordan

* Akira Tozawa vs. Chad Gable was produced by Jamie Noble & Molly Holly

* Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio was produced by Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

* Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz was produced by Kenny Dykstra

* Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre was produced by Abyss

(H/T: Fightful Select)