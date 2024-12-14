The following producers worked the following WWE SmackDown matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand show on Friday, December 13, 2024, from the The XL Center in Hartford, CT.
WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (12/13/2024)* Jimmy Uso promo was produced by Abyss
* Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton was produced by TJ Wilson
* Backstage segments were produced by Abyss
* Carmelo Hayes vs. Braun Strowman was produced by Shane Helms
* Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight was produced by Michael Hayes
* Bayley vs. Chelsea Green was produced by Shawn Daivari
* Cody Rhodes & KO segment was produced by Bobby Roode
* Dark Match: Luke Gallows vs. Giovanni Vinci was produced by Nick Aldis
(H/T: Fightful Select)