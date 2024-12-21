The following producers worked the following WWE SmackDown matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand show on Friday, December 20, 2024, a taped show from the The XL Center in Hartford, CT.
WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (12/20/2024)* The New Bloodline in ring promo was produced by Abyss
* LA Knight, Andrade & Apollo Crews vs. The New Bloodline was produced by Jamie Noble & Michael Hayes
* Braun Strowman vs. Carmelo Hayes was produced by Shane Hayes
* Alex Shelley vs. Johnny Gargano was produced by Bobby Roode
* WWE Women’s Tag-Team Title Match was produced TJ Wilson
(H/T: Fightful Select)