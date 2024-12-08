The following producers worked the following WWE SmackDown matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand show on Friday, December 6, 2024, from the Minneapolis, MN.
WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (12/6/2024)* Dark: Luke Gallows vs. Austin Theory: Nick Aldis
* Dark: Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio: Shane Helms
* Dark: Otis vs. Gunther: Shane Helms
* WWE Speed: Ivy Nile vs. Michin: Nick Aldis
* Cody Rhodes promo: Michael Hayes
* Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Elektra Lopez: Jamie Noble
* Solo Sikoa promo: Shane Helms
* Tag Titles: Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY: Bobby Roode
* Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable: Michael Hayes
(H/T: Fightful Select)