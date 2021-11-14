Fightful Select has released a breakdown of who produced what segments/matches on this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Highlights are below.

-The six-women tag, which was won by Aliyah, as well as the Sasha Banks promo, was all produced by TJ Wilson and Molly Holly.

-The Shinsuke Nakmara, Rick Boogs, and Los Lotharios matchup was produced by Abyss and Jimmy Wang Yang.

-The Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy matchup was produced by Shawn Daivari and Jamie Noble.

-The main event between Roman Reigns and Xavier Woods was produced by Petey Williams. The publication adds that Williams potentially may have shadowed someone as he only recently transitioned into that role.