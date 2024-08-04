The following producers worked the following WWE SummerSlam matches at the premium live event held on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE SUMMERSLAM PRODUCERS (8/3/2024)

– TJ Wilson produced the WWE Women’s World Championship Match between WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley.

– RAW General Manager Adam Pearce produced the WWE Intercontinental Championship Match between Sami Zayn vs. new WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

– Shane Helms produced the WWE United States Championship Match between new WWE United States Champion LA Knight vs. Logan Paul.

– Jason Jordan and Petey Williams produced the WWE Women’s Championship Match between Bayley vs. new WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax.

– Chris Park produced the singles match between CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre.

– Jamie Noble and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match between Damian Priest vs. new WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the Undisputed WWE Championship Match between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa.