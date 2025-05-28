Who helped put together matches on this week’s episode of WWE NXT?

Let’s find out!

The following producers helped put together the listed matches below for the May 27, post-NXT Battleground 2025 episode of NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

* NXT North American Championship: Ricky Starks vs Ethan Page was produced by Terry Taylor

* Mike Santana vs Tavion Heights was produced by Steve Corino

* Trick Williams/Mike Santana promo was produced by Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom

* Tatum Paxley vs Jaida Parker was produced by Sara Amato and Chris Girard

* Dante Chen vs Jasper Troy was produced by Fit Finlay

* Ethan Page, Je’Von Evans, Rey Fenix and Laredo Kid Promo was produced by Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom

* NXT Women’s Championship: Stephanie Vaquer vs Jacy Jayne was produced by Johnny Moss

