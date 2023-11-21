Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on the November 20, 2023 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 11/20/2023

– Drew McIntyre promo: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

– Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax: Jason Jordan

– Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li: TJ Wilson

– Johnny Gargano vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Shawn Daivari

– Women’s Tag Contender: Petey Williams & Nick Aldis

– Miz vs. Gunther: Shane Helms

– Chad Gable vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Abyss

– Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode

WWE Main Event producers:

– Apollo Crews vs. Myles Borne: Bobby Roode

– Von Wagner vs. Joe Coffey: Nick Aldis