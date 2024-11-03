Who put together the matches at WWE Crown Jewel this year?

Let’s find out!

Featured below is a list of producers and the matches they helped put together for the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event on November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

* Jamie Noble produced the 6-Man Tag Team Match between The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu vs. Roman Reigns, “Main Event” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso

* Tyson Kidd and Kenny Dykstra produced the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs. Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Kairi Sane vs. Meta-Four’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

* SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the singles match between Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. “Big” Bronson Reed

* Tyson Kidd produced the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match between The Judgment Day’s WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax

* Raw General Manager Adam Pearce produced the non-match brawl between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton

* Robert Roode produced the WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER

* No producer was listed for the WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match between WWE United States Champion LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

For those interested, check out our detailed WWE Crown Jewel 2024 results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)