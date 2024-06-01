Who produced the matches and segments on this week’s post-WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, May 31, 2024 from the MVP Arena, Albany, N.Y.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 5/31/2024



* Jason Jordan produced the Nia Jax Queen of the Ring Coronation segment.

* Shane Helms produced the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory match.

* Jamie Noble produced the Andrade vs. Apollo Crews bout.

* Michael Hayes produced the Kevin Owens and Paul Heyman in-ring promo segment.

* Jason Jordan also produced the Bayley & Naomi vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven women’s tag-team tilt.

* Jamie Noble also produced the Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles main event in-ring promo segment that closed the show.

Additionally, Nick Aldis produced the Andrade vs. Karl Anderson match taped for WWE Speed, as well as a Tiffany Stratton vs. Tegan Nox pre-show match.

Jason Jordan also produced two post-show dark matches, which included “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

