Who produced the matches and segments on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw?
Let’s find out!
The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired on Monday, June 3, 2024 from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 6/3/2024* Liv Morgan promo: Petey Williams
* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Abyss
* Dragon Lee vs. Finn Balor: Petey Williams
* Sami Zayn & Chad Gable promo: Jason Jordan
* Ricochet vs. Bron Breakker: Kenny Dykstra
* Natalya vs. Kiana James: TJ Wilson
* Braun Strowman vs. Carlito: Jason Jordan
* Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark: TJ Wilson
* New Day vs. Authors Of Pain: Shawn Daivari
* Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode
* WWE Main Event: Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai: Adam Pearce
* WWE Main Event: Tyler Bate vs. Bronson Reed: Adam Pearce