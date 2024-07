The following producers worked the following WWE Raw matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired on Monday, July 1, 2024 from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS (7/1/2024) * Abyss and Bobby Roode: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Ilja Dragonuv

* Shawn Daivari: Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods

* Michael Hayes: Jey Uso promo

* Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode: Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Tyson Kidd: Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega

* Adam Pearce: Seth Rollins promo, Sami Zayn promo

* Petey Williams: Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark

(H/T: PWInsider.com)