The following producers worked the following WWE Raw matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired on Monday, August 26, 2024 in Providence, Rhode Island.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS (8/26/2024) * Judgment Day vs. LWO: Michael Hayes



* Damage CTRL. vs. Pure Fusion Collective: TJ Wilson



* Drew McIntyre & CM Punk segment: TJ Wilson



* Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross: Adam Pearce



* Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed: Bobby Roode



* The Miz vs. Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne: Kenny Dykstra



* Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable: Jamie Noble



* WWE Main Event: Lyra Valkyria vs. Izzi Dame: Molly Holly



* WWE Main Event: Alpha Academy vs. AOP: Molly Holly

