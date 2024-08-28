The following producers worked the following WWE Raw matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired on Monday, August 26, 2024 in Providence, Rhode Island.
WWE RAW PRODUCERS (8/26/2024)* Judgment Day vs. LWO: Michael Hayes
* Damage CTRL. vs. Pure Fusion Collective: TJ Wilson
* Drew McIntyre & CM Punk segment: TJ Wilson
* Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross: Adam Pearce
* Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed: Bobby Roode
* The Miz vs. Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne: Kenny Dykstra
* Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable: Jamie Noble
* WWE Main Event: Lyra Valkyria vs. Izzi Dame: Molly Holly
* WWE Main Event: Alpha Academy vs. AOP: Molly Holly
(H/T: Fightful Select)