WWE Raw matches on this week's episode, which aired on Monday, August 5, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.
WWE RAW PRODUCERS (8/5/2024)
Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Abyss
Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler: Shawn Daivari
CM Punk, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins segment: Abyss
New Day vs. Authors of Pain: Petey Williams
Awesome Truth vs. A-Town Down Under: Kenny Dykstra
Damian Priest vs. JD McDonagh: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode
IYO Sky vs. Sonya Deville: TJ Wilson
Wyatt Sicks vs. Chad Gable & Creeds: Jason Jordan
WWE Main Event Producers
Akira Tozawa vs. Pete Dunne: Adam Pearce
Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre: Adam Pearce
