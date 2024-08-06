The following producers worked the following WWE Raw matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on SyFy Network red brand show, which aired on Monday, August 5, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS (8/5/2024) Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Abyss

Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler: Shawn Daivari

CM Punk, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins segment: Abyss

New Day vs. Authors of Pain: Petey Williams

Awesome Truth vs. A-Town Down Under: Kenny Dykstra

Damian Priest vs. JD McDonagh: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode

IYO Sky vs. Sonya Deville: TJ Wilson

Wyatt Sicks vs. Chad Gable & Creeds: Jason Jordan WWE Main Event Producers Akira Tozawa vs. Pete Dunne: Adam Pearce

Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre: Adam Pearce

