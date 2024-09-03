The following producers worked the following WWE Raw matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired on Monday, September 2, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS (9/2/2024) * TJ Wilson produced the Rhea Ripley promo

* Jason Jordan produced Alpha Academy vs. American Made

* Kenn Doane produced Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

* Chris Park produced the CM Punk promo segment

* Shawn Daivari produced Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Ilja Dragonuv

* TJ Wilson produced Damage CTRL vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

* Chris Park produced Sheamus vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ludvig Kaiser

* Jamie Noble produced Damian Priest & Jey Uso vs. Judgment Day

(H/T: PWInsiderElite.com)