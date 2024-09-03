The following producers worked the following WWE Raw matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired on Monday, September 2, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
WWE RAW PRODUCERS (9/2/2024)* TJ Wilson produced the Rhea Ripley promo
* Jason Jordan produced Alpha Academy vs. American Made
* Kenn Doane produced Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler
* Chris Park produced the CM Punk promo segment
* Shawn Daivari produced Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Ilja Dragonuv
* TJ Wilson produced Damage CTRL vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn
* Chris Park produced Sheamus vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ludvig Kaiser
* Jamie Noble produced Damian Priest & Jey Uso vs. Judgment Day
(H/T: PWInsiderElite.com)