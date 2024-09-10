The following producers worked the following WWE Raw matches on this week’s “season premiere” episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired on Monday, September 9, 2024 at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
WWE RAW PRODUCERS (9/9/2024)* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made: Jason Jordan
* Finn Balor, Damian Priest promo: Abyss
* WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Unholy Union: Kenny Dykstra & Molly Holly
* GUNTHER, Bret Hart, Sami Zayn promo: Adam Pearce
* Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio: Shawn Daivari
* Natalya, Lyra Valkyria & Zelina vs. Pure Fusion Collective: TJ Wilson
* Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor: Abyss
* WWE Intercontinental Title Contender Match: Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Braun Strowman vs. Pete Dunne: Jamie Noble
* WWE Main Event: Dante Chen vs. Uriah Connors: Adam Pearce
* WWE Main Event: Alpha Academy vs. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price: Adam Pearce
