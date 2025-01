The producers who worked matches on this week’s episode of WWE Raw have been uncovered.

Featured below is a list of producers who worked the following matches and segments on the January 13, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

* WWE Main Event: Kayden & Katana vs. Pure Fusion Collective: Molly Holly

* WWE Main Event: Joaquin Wilde vs. Pete Dunne

* Chad Gable vs. Penta: Jamie Noble

* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Abyss

* Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyra: Petey Williams

* Sami Zayn vs. The Miz: Shawn Daivari

* Rhea Ripley promo: Jason Jordan

* Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

* Dark: LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Jason Jordan

* Dark: Bayley vs. Nia Jax: Jason Jordan

