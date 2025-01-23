The producers who worked matches on this week’s episode of WWE Raw have been uncovered.

Featured below is a list of producers who worked the following matches and segments on the January 20, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

* WWE Main Event: Ivy Nile vs. Natalya: Molly Holly

* WWE Main Event: Akira Tozawa vs. JD McDonagh: Adam Pearce

* Jey Uso promo with Gunther: Michael Hayes

* Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston: Shawn Daivari & Shane Helms

* Bayley vs. Nia Jax: Jason Jordan

* Penta vs. Pete Dunne: Bobby Roode & Jamie Noble

* Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective: Petey Williams

* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre: Abyss

* Dark Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes: Abyss

(H/T: Fightful Select)