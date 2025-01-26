The producers who worked matches on the second return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event have been uncovered.

Featured below is a list of producers who worked the following matches and segments on the January 25, 2025 episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

* Petey Williams produced the Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax match for the WWE Women’s World title

* Joseph “Abyss” Parker produced the Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus match for the WWE Intercontinental title

* Bobby Roode and Shawn Daivari produced the Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match contract signing moderated by Shawn Michaels

* Jamie Noble and Bobby Roode produced the Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu match

* Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the Gunther (c) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso main event for the WWE World Heavyweight title



