The following producers worked the following matches and segments on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Monday night, October 14, 2024 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. (taped on Monday, October 7).

WWE Raw Producers For 10/14/2024 * Rhea Ripley promo: TJ Wilson



* Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Jason Jordan



* Alpha Academy vs. War Raiders: Adam Pearce



* Cody Rhodes Promo: Writer Cristian Scovell



* Kofi Kingston vs. Bron Breakker: Shawn Daivari



* R-Truth vs. Miz: Kenny Dykstra



* Rhea Ripley & Tiffan Stratton vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez: TJ Wilson and Bobby Roode

(H/T: Fightful Select)