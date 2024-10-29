The following producers worked the following matches and segments on this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Monday night, October 28, 2024 from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

WWE Raw Producers For 10/28/2024 * “Main Event” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso promo: Jamie Noble

* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Shawn Daivari

* Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile: TJ Wilson

* Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and “Big” Bronson Reed brawl: Bobby Roode

* Tag-Team No. 1 Contender Tournament Finals: Jason Jordan

* Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio: Jamie Noble

* WWE Speed: Sheamus vs. Bron Breakker: Pete Dunne

* Dark Match: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar: Jason Jordan

* Dark Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes: Jason Jordan

* WWE Main Event taping: Otis vs. Pete Dunne: Adam Pearce

* WWE Main Event taping: Kayden & Katana vs. Pure Fusion Collective: Kenny Dykstra

* WWE Main Event taping: R-Truth vs. Chad Gable: Kenny Dykstra

(H/T: Fightful Select)