The following producers worked the following matches and segments on this week’s episode of WWE NXT on Tuesday night, October 8, 2024 from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

WWE NXT Producers For 10/8/2024 * Trick Williams promo: Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom (aka A-Train/Tensai/Albert)

* Kelani Jordan, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Fatal Influence: Johnny Moss

* Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade promo: Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom

* North American Title: Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi: Fit Finlay

* NXT Tag Titles: Fraxiom vs. A-Town Down Under: Steve Corino

* Sexxy Red Performance: Matt Bloom & Neil Lawi

* Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans: Terry Taylor

(H/T: Fightful Select)