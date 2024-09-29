A lot of material was cut from the new Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon.”

Including four hours of footage from Vince McMahon’s lengthy sit-down discussion for the six-part docuseries.

During the latest installment of The Bill Simmons Podcast, producers for the project, Bill Simmons and David Shoemaker spoke at length about working on the project and putting it together.

As the two discussed the sit-down interview with the former longtime WWE Chairman, they spoke about four hours of the footage ultimately not making the cut.

“We had four hours [of Vince’s interview] on the cutting room floor,” Simmons said. “I think this easily could have been ten parts, but we didn’t want to do it that way.”

Shoemaker noted, “We had four hours of Vince’s interview on the cutting room floor because he sounded like a frog one day [laughs]. He didn’t have a voice. There was so much good material, but I think the story that Chris and the team were able to tell is pretty amazing.”