Last night WWE held its latest episode of Raw from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The program was broadcast on the USA network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the match and segment producers, as well as some additional backstage notes. Check it out below.

PRODUCERS:

-Jason Jordan produced Chad Gable vs. WWE I.C. Champion Sami Zayn

-Abyss/Chris Park produced Bron Breakker vs. Kale Dixon

-Petey Williams produced the QOTR semifinal between IYO Sky & Lyra Valkyria

-Shawn Daivari produced the WWE world tag team title match between Awesome Truth & Judgment Day

-TJ Wilson & Kenny Dykstra produced the women’s tag team title four-way match

-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the KOTR semifinal between GUNTHER & Jey Uso

-Pete Dunne produced the WWE Speed match between Ricochet and Tyler Bate

-Adam Pearce produced the Natalya vs. Kiana James match on MAIN EVENT

-Adam Pearce also produced the Creed Brothers vs. Authors of Pain match on MAIN EVENT

BACKSTAGE NOTES:

-Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were both busted open on the show. They are fine.

-Sonya Deville made her return on Raw after being out a year. WWE did not hide her backstage. Many were pleasantly surprised to see her back.