Last night WWE held SmackDown from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, a show that added another chapter on the Road To WrestleMania 39.

Fightful Select has released a report revealing the producers for the show, as well as some backstage notes. Check that out below.

PRODUCERS:

-Jason Jordan & Kenny Dykstra produced the Fatal-Five Way Intercontinental Championship Contender matchup between Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Xavier Woods, LA Knight, and Karrion Kross.

-Shane Helms produced the segment between Rey Mysterio, The Judgment Day, and Legado Del Fantasma.

-Adam Pearce produced The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet

-Michael Hayes produced the promo by the Usos, as well as the Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn segment

BACKSTAGE NOTES:

-Kenny Dykstra produced a dark match featuring Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, and Sonya Deville.

-Kofi Kingston did not attend SmackDown due to the injury he suffered last week.

-Fans should expect talents from Raw to be appearing on SmackDown as WWE gets closer to WrestleMania 39.