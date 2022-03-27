Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for this past Friday’s (March 25th, 2022) edition of SmackDown on FOX. Check it out below.

-Michael Hayes and Jason Jordan produced the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso matchup. Hayes also did the Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar segment.

-Abyss produced the Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss segment, and Ricochet taking on Angel Garza and Humbert Carrillo

-The Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland match was produced by Kenny Dykstra.

-Adam Pearce produced the segment between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

-Molly Holly and Pat Buck produced the women’s fatal four way match.

-Kofi Kingston was initially set to face Holland, but since he was not listed internally the match went to Woods.

-WWE will continue to bring in more wrestlers from opposing brands to wrestle dark matches.