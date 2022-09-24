Fightful Select has released a new report regarding last night’s AEW Grand Slam Rampage special, and who produced the matches. Highlights can be found below.

-Darby Allin & Sting vs. House of Black was produced by BJ Whitmer & Luther

-HOOK & Action Bronson vs. 2Point0 was produced by QT Marshall

-WarJoe vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods was produced by Pat Buck & Ariya Daivari

-Rey Fenix vs. Jungle Boy was produced by Sonjay Dutt

-Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara was produced by Serpentico & Christopher Daniels

-Jade Cargill vs. Diamante was produced by Madison Rayne

-Tony Khan, QT Marshall, and Pat Buck produced the Golden Ticket Battle Royal

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks was produced by Dean Malenko