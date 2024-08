The August 12th edition of WWE Raw took place from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and was broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on that program. Check it out below.

-Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest promo: Michael Hayes

-Damian Priest vs. Carlito: Michael Hayes

-Odyssey Jones vs. Vincent Winey: Shawn Daivari

-Alpha Academy vs. American Made: Jason Jordan

-Damage CTRL vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark: TJ Wilson & Molly Holly

-Randy Orton & Gunther promo: Abyss

-Miz vs. Bronson Reed: Abyss

-Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker: Jamie Noble & Adam Pearce

-WWE Main Event: Dragon Lee vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Kenny Dykstra

-WWE SPEED: Joaquin Wilde vs. Pete Dunne: Kenny Dykstra