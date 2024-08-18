The August 16th episode of WWE SmackDown took place from the KIA Center in Orlando, Florida and was broadcast on FOX. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on that program.
-Jason Jordan produced the Nia Jax title celebration
-Petey Williams produced Andrade vs. Carmelo
-Jason Jordan produced Naomi vs. Blair Davenport
-Michael Hayes produced Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller
-Shane Helms produced Street Profits vs. DIY
-Michael Hayes produced the Bloodline segment
-Nick Aldis Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Los Garza Dark Match
-Nick Aldis produced Indi Hartwell vs. Chelsea Green Dark match
-Nick Aldis produced Je’Von Evans vs. Pete Dunne WWE Speed