The August 19th episode of WWE Raw took place in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and was broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on the program, as well as some additional backstage notes. Check it out below.
PRODUCERS:
-Michael Hayes produced the Randy Orton opening segment
-Abyss produced Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne
-Jason Jordan produced Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile
-Shawn Daivari & Molly Holly produced New Day/Odyssey Jones vs. Final Testament
-Jamie Noble produced Miz vs. Bronson Reed
-Adam Pearce produced The Terror Twins & Judgment Day segemtn
-TJ Wilson produced the women’s tag team title match
-Michael Hayes produced Randy Orton vs. Ludwig Kaiser
-Kenny Dykstra produced Lyra Valkyria vs. Lola Vice on MAIN EVENT
-Kenny Dkystra produced Ilja Dragunov vs. Dante Chen on MAIN EVENT
BACKSTAGE NEWS:
-The Wyatts are still not expected to have any supernatural elements as a part of their act other than the lights going out.
-Jose The Assistant was backstage at WWE Raw alongside Andrade. He managed Andrade in AEW. He is currently a free agent.