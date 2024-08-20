The August 19th episode of WWE Raw took place in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and was broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on the program, as well as some additional backstage notes. Check it out below.

PRODUCERS:

-Michael Hayes produced the Randy Orton opening segment

-Abyss produced Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

-Jason Jordan produced Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile

-Shawn Daivari & Molly Holly produced New Day/Odyssey Jones vs. Final Testament

-Jamie Noble produced Miz vs. Bronson Reed

-Adam Pearce produced The Terror Twins & Judgment Day segemtn

-TJ Wilson produced the women’s tag team title match

-Michael Hayes produced Randy Orton vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-Kenny Dykstra produced Lyra Valkyria vs. Lola Vice on MAIN EVENT

-Kenny Dkystra produced Ilja Dragunov vs. Dante Chen on MAIN EVENT

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

-The Wyatts are still not expected to have any supernatural elements as a part of their act other than the lights going out.

-Jose The Assistant was backstage at WWE Raw alongside Andrade. He managed Andrade in AEW. He is currently a free agent.