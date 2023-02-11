WWE SmackDown was held last night from the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, and was the company’s highest-grossing event in that market of all time. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the show, which can be found below.

-Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman promo, and the Usos tag team title matchup against Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

-Shane Helms produced Banger Bros vs. Hit Row

-Kenny Dykstra produced Lacey Evans squash match over indie wrestler B3cca.

-Adam Pearce produced the Natalya promo with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

-Petey Williams produced Sonya Deville & Chelsea Greenvs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan.

-Jason Jordan produced the Charlotte Flair interview and the fatal-four way matchup that Madcapp Moss won to earn a future Intercontinental title shot. He also produced two dark matches that happened after the show went off the air, meaning he produced four segments in a row.