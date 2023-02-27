This past week AEW was in Phoenix, Arizona for a taping of their weekly episodic, Dynamite. The show featured Orange Cassidy successfully defending the All-Atlantic Championship and further build to the marquee matchups happening at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for Dynamite. Check it out below.

-Dustin Rhodes produced Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

-QT Marshall produced the segment between Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks.

-Jerry Lynn produced the tag match between The Acclaimed and Big Bill & Lee Moriarty.

-BJ Whitmer produced Saraya vs. Skye Blue.

-Pat Buck produced the segment between Bryan Danielson and AEW world champion MJF.

-Tony Khan & Pat Buck produced the tag team battle royale that was won by Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal.

-No producer was listed for the Jungle Boy & Christian segment.