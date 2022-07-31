Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for this past week’s episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, the first two programs that occurred following Vince McMahon’s shocking retirement announcement. Check it out below.

RAW 07/25

-Michael Hayes produced the fight between Logan Paul and The Miz, Theory’s promo, and Bloodline vs. Riddle & Street Profits.

-Chris Park produced the match between Drew McIntyre and Theory.

-Petey Williams produced Rey Mysterio’s celebration, along with Mysterios vs. Judgement Day.

-Jason Jordan produce the promo by Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair.

-Molly Holly produced the Doudrop vs. Alexa Bliss match.

-Shane Helms produced the Impaulsive TV segment.

-Adam Pearce produced the tag team match between Alpha Academy and AJ Styles/Dolph Ziggler.

SMACKDOWN 0729

-Chris Park produced the Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre Donkeybrook match.

-Adam Pearce produced the confrontation between Happy Corbin and Pat McAfee.

-Shawn Daivari produced the match between Aliyah and Lacey Evans.

-TJ Wilson produced the Ronda Rousey/Liv Morgan vs. Natalya/Sonya tag team match.

-Jamie Noble produced the Viking Raiders vs. the New Day tag team match.

-Michael Hayes produced the Usos & Jeff Jarrett segment, as well as the Brock Lesnar & Drew McIntyre special counsel segment.