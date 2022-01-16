Fightful Select has released the following report revealing the producers for this past Friday’s SmackDown on FOX. Check it out below.

-The promo from the Usos and the Fatal-Four way contenders match was produced by Jaime Noble and Shawn Daivari.

-WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holl produced the Aliyah vs. Natalya match, which saw Aliyah defeat Natalya in a record 3.19 seconds.

-Adam Pearce was listed as the producer for Sami Zayn’s InZayn segment.

-The Lita and Charlotte segment was produced by Jason Jordan.

-The Ricochet vs. Sheamus matchup was produced by Kenny Dykstra and Abyss.

-Shane “Hurriance” Helms produced the Madcap Moss and Kofi Kingston matchup.

-WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes was the listed producer for the Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins face-off.