Fightful Select has released the following report revealing the producers for this past Friday’s SmackDown on FOX. Check it out below.
-The promo from the Usos and the Fatal-Four way contenders match was produced by Jaime Noble and Shawn Daivari.
-WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holl produced the Aliyah vs. Natalya match, which saw Aliyah defeat Natalya in a record 3.19 seconds.
-Adam Pearce was listed as the producer for Sami Zayn’s InZayn segment.
-The Lita and Charlotte segment was produced by Jason Jordan.
-The Ricochet vs. Sheamus matchup was produced by Kenny Dykstra and Abyss.
-Shane “Hurriance” Helms produced the Madcap Moss and Kofi Kingston matchup.
-WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes was the listed producer for the Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins face-off.