Last night WWE invaded the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas for its weekly edition of Raw. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing who the producers were for the program. You can check out the full list below.

-Jason Jordan & Kenny Dykstra produced DIY vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

-Molly Holly produced Candie LeRae & Indie Hartwell vs. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green

-Abyss produced the promo by GUNTHER

-Abyss produced Ludwig Kaiser vs. Xavier Woods

-Adam Pearce produced Ivar vs. Akira Tozawa

-Jamie Noble produced Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day

-TJ Wilson produced Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Natalya & Tegan Nox

-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal

-Bobby Roode produced Julius Creed vs. Apollo Crews that will air on MAIN EVENT

-Kenny Dkystra produced Tavion Heights vs. Dante Chen that will air on MAIN EVENT