Last night’s WWE SmackDown took place from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts and was broadcast on the FOX Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on the program. Check it out below, along with some additional backstage news.

PRODUCERS:

-Shane Helms & Molly Holly produced the Tiffany Stratton, Bayley & Nia Jax promo

-Molly Holly produced Nia Jax vs. Michin

-Michael Hayes produced Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Angel & Berto

-Kenny Dykstra produced Naomi vs. Blair Davenport

-Jamie Noble produced DIY vs. A-Town Down

-Michael Hayes produced Bloodline, Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes segment

-Kenny Dykstra produced Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes on WWE Speed

-Molly Holly produced The OC vs. Street Profits dark match

-Jamie Noble produced Braun Strowman vs. Carlito dark match

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

-Natalya has not been at recent WWE events despite re-signing

-Gallows & Anderson are listed as The OC “internally”

-WWE is expected to do big business at this weekend’s house shows in Mexico

-Angel & Berto will not be on the weekend cards despite being from Mexico

-Michael Hayes has still been producing The Bloodline segments