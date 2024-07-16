Last night’s edition of WWE Raw took place from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio and was broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report today revealing the producers for the matches and segments on the program, as well as some other backstage news.

PRODUCERS:

-Abyss produced Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed, as well as the Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and Adam Pearce promo

-Kenny Dykstra produced Sonya Deville vs. Zelina Vega

-Petey Williams produced the Damian Priest & GUNTHER promo and Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman

-TJ Wilson produced Katana & Kayden vs. Shayna & Zoey

-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced Jey Uso vs. Dominik

-Jason Jordan produced the segment between the Wyatt Sicks, Chad Gable, and The Creeds

-Shawn Daivari produced Joaquin Wilde vs. Luca Crusifino and Pete Dunne vs. Malik Baleon MAIN EVENT

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

-Indie wrestler Jake Omen was used as a security guard on Raw

-Natalya was not backstage again. Reminder, she has re-signed with WWE.

-Tyler Bate is not expected back this year. Pete Dunne’s feud with Sheamus was a result of that injury