The July 19th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX took place from the Chi Health Center in Nebraska. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers of the matches and segments on that program, as well as additional backstage news.
PRODUCERS:
Cody Rhodes promo: Jamie Noble
Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes: Shawn Daivari
Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green: Molly Holly
LA Knight-Logan Paul contract signing: Shane Helms
Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton: Jason Jordan
Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens vs. A-Town Down Under: Michael Hayes
Dark match: Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell: Nick Aldis
WWE Speed: Baron Corbin vs. Andrade: Nick Aldis
BACKSTAGE NEWS:
-Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley’s Fanatics Fest Tickets sold very quickly. Fanatics in general have been very happy with WWE’s promotion of the event.
-There were no post-show dark matches after SmackDown since WWE taped two episodes on the 19th due to the company’s upcoming tour in Japan.