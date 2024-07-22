The July 19th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX took place from the Chi Health Center in Nebraska. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers of the matches and segments on that program, as well as additional backstage news.

PRODUCERS:

Cody Rhodes promo: Jamie Noble

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes: Shawn Daivari

Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green: Molly Holly

LA Knight-Logan Paul contract signing: Shane Helms

Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton: Jason Jordan

Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens vs. A-Town Down Under: Michael Hayes

Dark match: Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell: Nick Aldis

WWE Speed: Baron Corbin vs. Andrade: Nick Aldis

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

-Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley’s Fanatics Fest Tickets sold very quickly. Fanatics in general have been very happy with WWE’s promotion of the event.

-There were no post-show dark matches after SmackDown since WWE taped two episodes on the 19th due to the company’s upcoming tour in Japan.