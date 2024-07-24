This past Monday’s WWE Raw took place from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin and was broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on that show.

-Adam Pearce produced the brawl between Damian Priest and Gunther

-Shawn Daivari produced Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker

-Petey Williams produced Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville

-Bobby Roode produced Final Testament vs. Akira Tozawa, Otis, & Xavier Woods

-Bobby Roode produced The Wyatts and Chad Gable segment

-Abyss produced Pete Dunne, Bronson Reed & Sheamus segment

-Kenny Dykstra produced Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark

-Jason Jordan & Bobby Roode produced Feelin Ucey vs. Judgment Day

-Pete Dunne produced Axiom vs. Joaquin Wilde WWE Speed