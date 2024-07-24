This past Monday’s WWE Raw took place from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin and was broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on that show.
-Adam Pearce produced the brawl between Damian Priest and Gunther
-Shawn Daivari produced Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker
-Petey Williams produced Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville
-Bobby Roode produced Final Testament vs. Akira Tozawa, Otis, & Xavier Woods
-Bobby Roode produced The Wyatts and Chad Gable segment
-Abyss produced Pete Dunne, Bronson Reed & Sheamus segment
-Kenny Dykstra produced Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark
-Jason Jordan & Bobby Roode produced Feelin Ucey vs. Judgment Day
-Pete Dunne produced Axiom vs. Joaquin Wilde WWE Speed