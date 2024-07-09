Last night’s edition of WWE Raw took place from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada and was broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the program. Check it out below.

-Jason Jordan produced the Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable match

-Abyss produced the Bronson Reed vs. Pete Dunne match

-Shawn Daivari produced the Sami Zayn & Bron Breakker promo

-Petey Williams produced The Judgment Day vs. Awesome Truth & Braun Strowman match

-Shawn Daviari produced the Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker match

-TJ Wilson produced the Damage CTRL vs. Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance match

-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the Liv Morgan/Dominik vs. LOW mixed tag match

-Kenny Dykstra produced the Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre MAIN EVENT match