Last night WWE held its weekly episode of Raw from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio and broadcast the show on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on the program. Check it out below.

-Abyss produced Drew McIntyre’s promo

-Petey Williams produced Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY

-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced LWO & Braun Strowman vs. Judgment Day & Carlito

-Jason Jordan produced Sami Zayn vs. Otis

-TJ Wilson produced Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

-Shawn Daivari produced Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker

-Kenny Dykstra produced Authors of Pain vs Awesome Truth

-Abyss also produced Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor

-Pete Dunne produced Xavier Woods vs. Dijak on WWE Speed

-Bobby Roode produced New Catch Republic vs. Creed Bros on WWE Main Event

-Shawn Daivari produced Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa on WWE Main Event