As noted, last night’s WWE Raw took place in Corpus Christi, Texas and was broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the show, as well as some other backstage notes.

PRODUCERS:

-Shawn Daivari produced Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

-TJ WIlson produced Zelina Vega vs. IYO SKY vs. Kiana James

-Shawn Daivari produced the Sheamus, Sami Zayn, and Bron Breakker segment

-Petey Williams produced Dragon Lee vs. Carlito

-Abyss produced the Drew McIntyre promo

-Kenny Dkystra produced Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Damage CTRL

-Abyss produced Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus

-Jason Jordan produced Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Jey Uso

-Adam Pearce produced both matches on MAIN EVENT

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

-Seth Rollins was not listed on any internal WWE rundowns

-CM Punk is expected to be back for SummerSlam as previously reported by WrestleVotes

-Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre were heavily praised for their Clash at the Castle performances

-No reason as to why Karrion Kross and Kofi Kingston was pulled from Raw