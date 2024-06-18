As noted, last night’s WWE Raw took place in Corpus Christi, Texas and was broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the show, as well as some other backstage notes.
PRODUCERS:
-Shawn Daivari produced Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable
-TJ WIlson produced Zelina Vega vs. IYO SKY vs. Kiana James
-Shawn Daivari produced the Sheamus, Sami Zayn, and Bron Breakker segment
-Petey Williams produced Dragon Lee vs. Carlito
-Abyss produced the Drew McIntyre promo
-Kenny Dkystra produced Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Damage CTRL
-Abyss produced Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus
-Jason Jordan produced Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Jey Uso
-Adam Pearce produced both matches on MAIN EVENT
BACKSTAGE NEWS:
-Seth Rollins was not listed on any internal WWE rundowns
-CM Punk is expected to be back for SummerSlam as previously reported by WrestleVotes
-Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre were heavily praised for their Clash at the Castle performances
-No reason as to why Karrion Kross and Kofi Kingston was pulled from Raw