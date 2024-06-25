Last night’s WWE Raw took place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana and was broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on the program, as well as some additional backstage notes.

PRODUCERS:

-Abyss produced Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-Petey Williams produced the women’s Money In The Bank qualifier that was won by Lyra Valkyria

-TJ Wilson produced the promo between Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan

-Jason Jordan produced the men’s Money In The Bank qualifier that was won by Chad Gable

-TJ Wilson produced Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

-Adam Pearce produced the Seth Rollins and Damian Priest promo

-Shawn Daivari Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross

-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day

-Adam Pearce produced Akira Tozawa vs. Joaquin Wilde on MAIN EVENT

-Adam Pearce produced Creed Brothers vs. Authors of Pain on MAIN EVENT

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

-Wyatt Sicks were not listed on the internal rundown

-WWE were touting the SmackDown viewership success internally

-Luke Kurtis from OVW was one of the security guards on Raw and has been used as an extra in WWE and TNA