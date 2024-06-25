Last night’s WWE Raw took place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana and was broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on the program, as well as some additional backstage notes.
PRODUCERS:
-Abyss produced Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser
-Petey Williams produced the women’s Money In The Bank qualifier that was won by Lyra Valkyria
-TJ Wilson produced the promo between Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan
-Jason Jordan produced the men’s Money In The Bank qualifier that was won by Chad Gable
-TJ Wilson produced Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
-Adam Pearce produced the Seth Rollins and Damian Priest promo
-Shawn Daivari Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross
-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day
-Adam Pearce produced Akira Tozawa vs. Joaquin Wilde on MAIN EVENT
-Adam Pearce produced Creed Brothers vs. Authors of Pain on MAIN EVENT
BACKSTAGE NEWS:
-Wyatt Sicks were not listed on the internal rundown
-WWE were touting the SmackDown viewership success internally
-Luke Kurtis from OVW was one of the security guards on Raw and has been used as an extra in WWE and TNA